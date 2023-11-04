KTR, Cong spar over claim of DKS trying to move Hyd Apple Airpods plant to Bengaluru

Ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology and Industries and BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday, November 4, alleged that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written a letter to Foxconn Technology Group to relocate its proposed Apple AirPods plant from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, even as the latter denied writing any such letter.

The Telangana unit of the Congress party has reacted strongly to KTR's claim and asked him to be prepared to face a legal battle.

Addressing a lawyers' meeting as part of Bharat Rashtra Samithi's campaign for Telangana Assembly elections, KTR read out the letter purported to have been written by Shivakumar.