Not happy with VB – G RAM G Bill, will oppose it: YSRCP’s PV Midhun Reddy tells TNM

Amid heavy opposition to the Union government’s newly announced Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB – G RAM G Bill, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) told The News Minute that they will be opposing the draft Bill. The Bill is meant to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking to The News Minute, Lok Sabha floor leader for YSRCP PV Midhun Reddy said the party would oppose the replacement of MGNREGA and would demand that the Bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

“We are not happy with the 60:40 division of funds between the Union and state governments and the subsequent issue it could pose,” Midhun told TNM. Apart from Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy, the YSRCP has three Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha.