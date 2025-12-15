Union govt seeks to replace MGNREGA with new law, placing more burden on states to pay

“The Central Government shall determine the State-wise normative allocation for each financial year, based on objective parameters as may be prescribed by the Central Government. Any expenditure incurred by a State in excess of its normative allocation, shall be borne by the State Government in such manner and procedure as may be prescribed by the Central Government,” say Clauses 22 (4) and 22(5) of the draft Bill.

The draft Bill estimates the scheme to cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore a year, including wages, material cost and administrative cost. In this, it estimates the Union government’s share at around Rs 95,000 crore (63%), with the remainder to be met by state governments.

The decision to rename and replace MGNREGA has been met with criticism from the Opposition.

While the Opposition had earlier criticised the Union government for removing Gandhi’s name from the Bill, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that “the real damage is deeper”.

“MGNREGA was a fully centrally funded one for unskilled wages; G RAM G downgrades it with States to bear 40%. States will now have to shell out around Rs. 50,000+ crore. Kerala alone will have to bear an additional 2,000–2,500 crore. This is the new federalism: States pay more, Centre walks away, yet claims the credit,” he said.