MGNREGA revamp faces dissent from key BJP ally | Powertrip #130

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers. This week’s edition is by Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, Jahanvi Reddy, and Anjana Meenakshi.

In this edition, we tell you about an ally who is unhappy with the Modi government’s proposed MGNREGA overhaul, but plans to voice its concerns quietly rather than openly.

The second story is about how a TDP spokesperson’s gaffe, crediting Nara Lokesh for “monitoring” the IndiGo flight crisis, triggered a heated on-air confrontation with Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami.

Lastly, we learnt that CM Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi will participate in a major Christmas event and we tell you why.

Read the full newsletter for all the details.

For those who can’t access the full newsletter, get a subscription and read every Tuesday.