Jagan warns CM Naidu of ‘fitting lesson’ after Ambati Rambabu arrest row

He pointed out that the Supreme Court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) chargesheet made no mention of animal fat being used in the laddus and that none of the TTD chairpersons of that period or YSRCP members were named.

Jagan said the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) reports submitted by the CBI SIT clearly stated that there was no animal fat in the ghee samples.

“With Chandrababu’s blatant lies being exposed by NDDB and NDRI laboratory reports, instead of repenting, he has resorted to diverting public attention by unleashing misinformation and putting up provocative posters across the state to malign political adversaries, right under the nose of the police,” he said.

He alleged that the issue was part of a conspiracy hatched by Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan to divert attention from the lab reports.

Jagan said cases were foisted against leaders such as Ambati Rambabu, Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Bolla Brahmanaidu after they questioned the alleged misuse of power, and that TDP workers attacked the houses of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh with weapons.

“While Ambati Rambabu bore the brunt of TDP hooliganism, false cases were booked against him, proving that ‘jungle raj’ continues unabated in the state,” he said.

“We will not take it lying low. In the coming days, we will explore all avenues and fight this with renewed vigour,” he added.

The YSRCP has also approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking a probe into the attacks on its leaders’ houses.

Party representatives said the NHRC chairperson responded positively and indicated that a report would be sought from the Director General of Police, with the possibility of a fact-finding team visiting the state.

Members of the delegation included MPs YV Subba Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Gurumoorthy, Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunath Reddy, Subhash Chandra Bose, Ayodhya Ramireddy and Tanuja Rani, along with SC Cell president Sudhakar Babu and former Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna and Adimulapu Suresh.

