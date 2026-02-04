Andhra to set up Commission of Enquiry following SIT’s report in Tirumala ghee case

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday, February 3, decided to form a Commission of Enquiry to identify the masterminds behind the adulteration of ghee used in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The decision was made following the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) report which the Cabinet believes to be riddled with several shortcomings.

The meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu decided that the Commission of Enquiry would address the gaps in the SIT report and probe the procurement process, tenders given to dairy companies and administrative lapses linked to the ghee adulteration.

During the meeting, ministers informed the CM that former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who was not a member of the purchase committee at the time, was reportedly invited as a special invitee. They also mentioned that committee members including then minister Kolusu Parthasarathi and Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy were not invited while discussing purchases.