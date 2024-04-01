AP polls: Dissidence in TDP, JSP as alliance with BJP upsets balance

The allocation of tickets within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh has stirred discontent among party cadres, with some expressing frustration over being sidelined in favour of candidates as a part of the coalition deal. Andhra Pradesh will be going to polls for the state Assembly as well as Parliamentary seats in the next couple of months. As the three parties finalised the alliance just two months ahead of the elections, it dashed the hopes of many aspirants for Assembly seats, within their ranks.

As a part of the alliance , out of the total 175 Assembly seats, TDP will contest 144 seats, while BJP and JSP will contest 21 and 10 seats respectively. Out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, TDP is set to contest in 17, BJP in six and JSP in the remaining seats. The polling for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections is set to take place on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

The allocation of seats for Assembly elections has drawn protests from many aspirants both Jana Sena and TDP. While prominent Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader from Vijayawada West, Pothina Mahesh, publicly voiced his dissent, former TDP MLA Sugunnamma from the southern constituency of Tirupati became emotional in front of the media. In Anaparthy, a tense situation prevailed among the TDP cadre as BJP announced its candidate in place of former MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy. Similar scenes have emerged from other constituencies. Meanwhile, party leaders are consulting the disgruntled aspirants and assuring them that they will be compensated for their support.