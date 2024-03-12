TDP, Jana Sena, BJP reach seat-sharing agreement ahead of Andhra elections

The Telugu Desam Party, the BJP, and the Jana Sena on Monday, March 11, finalised the seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Andhra assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2024.

The TDP has agreed to leave 31 out of 175 Assembly seats and eight out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for its two allies. While the Jana Sena will contest 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats, the BJP will field its candidates in 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies.

The TDP will contest 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats under the tripartite agreement, reached after eight-hour-long talks among the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents at TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in Undavalli.