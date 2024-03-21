How Vangaveeti-Devineni clans and their blood feud shifted political discourse in Andhra Pradesh

The decision of the Jana Sena Party to join hands with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the upcoming Assembly and Parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh is no ordinary political alliance. It is being projected as a peace accord between two politically influential and landed communities – the Kammas and the Kapus – who have been feuding for over four decades. This feud has seen murders, bomb blasts and riots, which have left dozens dead in the late 1970s and 80s. The memory of those bloody days is still preserved as cultural metaphors for Kamma-Kapu masculinity and caste pride. It has been material for many Telugu films and songs etched in the minds of successive generations.

If the political partnership succeeds, it will give Pawan Kalyan, a Kapu, and Chandrababu Naidu, a Kamma, a historic opportunity to build a constructive social alliance between the two castes.

Kapus tend to see the TDP as an anti-Kapu party and many continue to blame followers of Naidu for the murder of one of their most iconic political leaders: Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. His relevance as a political icon can be gauged from the fact that his portrait adorns many Kapu establishments and is displayed proudly on their vehicles, 36 years after his death.

It all started with a personal feud between two politically powerful families in the city known as Andhra Pradesh’s cultural capital, Vijayawada. The wedge between the families engulfed Kammas and Kapus in the entire Telugu-speaking region, split today between Andhra and Telangana.