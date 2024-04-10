Andhra: JSP leader Pothina Mahesh, Pamula Rajeshwari join YSRCP

Key leaders from Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Telugu Desam (TDP) joined the ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Gantavaripalem in Palnadu district on Wednesday, April 10.

Pothina Mahesh, Janasena's Constituency In-Charge from Vijayawada West, former MLA and JSP leader Pamula Rajeswari Devi joined YSRCP as they were upset with seat allocation within their parties. Rayachoti TDP in-charge R Ramesh Kumar Reddy also joined YSRCP on Wednesday.

Mahesh decided to join YSRCP after he was unhappy with the JSP’s decision over the allocation of the Vijayawada West seat to YS Sujana Chowdhury of BJP in the wake of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. He accused Pawan Kalyan of betraying the Kapu community by aligning with the Kamma-dominated TDP. “The Kapu community supports Pawan Kalyan in whatever he does. Please stop betraying us. The seat sharing arrangement exposes a hidden truth. We can see who is dominating the party,” Mahesh said, referring to the TDP speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

Both Pawan Kalyan and Pothina Mahesh belong to Kapu Community. Mahesh's resignation could be seen as a blow to JSP's vote share among the Kapu community which has been historically at odds with the Kamma community in Vijayawada district.