Will free bus travel in Kerala make women feel safe?

In Kerala, women commuters continue to navigate public transport with caution. This comes even as conversations around accessibility and mobility gain momentum following the newly elected UDF government's announcement of free bus travel for women in KSRTC buses.

But for many women, affordability is not the first concern. Safety is.

From carrying pepper spray and safety pins to sharing live locations before a journey, many women say staying vigilant is an everyday part of commuting.

In this ground report, women share their experiences of harassment on public transport, the challenges of speaking up, and what they believe needs to change for buses to become safer spaces.