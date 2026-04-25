VIDEO

Vijay in Politics: Fan frenzy or real votes for TVK?

Are crowds enough to win elections? As Vijay steps into Tamil Nadu politics with TVK, his rallies are packed with fans cheering and chanting his name. But beyond the excitement, what are voters actually thinking? Some see him as hope and are ready to give him a chance. Others question his experience and ability to govern. With cinema and politics deeply linked in Tamil Nadu’s history, can Vijay convert his mass appeal into votes? Megha Mukundan and Azeefa Fathima bring voices from the ground on Vijay’s political entry.