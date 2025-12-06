Kerala actor assault: How 28 crucial witnesses turned hostile

Twenty-eight prosecution witnesses turned hostile during the trial of the 2017 actor assault case in Kerala. Their denials and backtracking left the fate of the case against one of Malayalam cinema’s most powerful men, actor Dileep, hanging in the balance.

Among those who turned hostile were Malayalam film actors such as Bhama, Bindu Panicker, Sidhique, and Edavela Babu. There were also the obvious hostile witnesses such as Kavya and members from both her and Dileep’s families.

With the verdict expected on Monday, December 8, TNM takes a close look at the 28 witnesses who turned hostile.