In Public Interest: SIR leaves BLOs overworked, Citizens confused

Across India, the accuracy of electoral rolls has long been a concern. From duplicate entries and deceased voters to large-scale migration which the election machinery has failed to track.

However earlier this year, the Election Commission of India launched a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, claiming it was a necessary clean-up ahead of upcoming elections.

But the result ended up with overcrowded voter help centres, exhausted BLOs making door-to-door visits late into the evening, and citizens unsure whether their names are still on the rolls.

In this week's In Public Interest, Shabbir Ahmed and Haritha Manav examine the Election Commission's sudden push for SIR, the administrative chaos unfolding on the ground, and the fears that an exercise meant to ensure inclusion may end up causing exclusion.