HYDRA authorities demolish actor Nagarjuna’s N Convention in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities on Saturday, July 24, demolished the popular N Convention Centre in Madhapur, which is owned by Telugu actor Nagarjuna. The Convention centre was allegedly constructed by encroaching the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Thammidi Kunta lake in Madhapur, Hyderabad.
The demolition was carried out following the complaint of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.
In his complaint to HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath on August 21, the Minister said, “It has been brought to the notice that, the N- Convention Hall is located on the east side of Thammidi Kunta, Khanamet village, Serilingampally Mandal of Rangareddy, Dist which is clear encroachment. It is also represented that this structure is built within the FTL area, protected by a raised retaining wall towards the tank water side. This structure was constructed by raising the original ground level, thereby reducing the water spread area of the Kunta (lake).”
N Convention has been the spot for several celebrity weddings including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s daughter Nymisha’s engagement in 2015. In the last week alone, HYDRA demolished over 20 “illegally” constructed buildings like Palamuru Grill and Oro Sports Village.
The HYDRA enforcement teams also removed an unauthorized compound wall layout, an under-construction building, and unlawful constructions at Chandanagar's Erla Cheruvu causing HYDRA to reclaim about 10 acres of land which was encroaching on Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake's Full Tank Level (FTL) capacity.
HYDRA was introduced by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on July 12, 2024. The organisation formed under the National Disaster Management Act, was set up to manage natural disasters and to protect government properties, curb encroachment of ponds and lakes and to get rid of illegal constructions and structures.