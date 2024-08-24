HYDRA authorities demolish actor Nagarjuna’s N Convention in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities on Saturday, July 24, demolished the popular N Convention Centre in Madhapur, which is owned by Telugu actor Nagarjuna. The Convention centre was allegedly constructed by encroaching the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Thammidi Kunta lake in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

The demolition was carried out following the complaint of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

In his complaint to HYDRA Commissioner A V Ranganath on August 21, the Minister said, “It has been brought to the notice that, the N- Convention Hall is located on the east side of Thammidi Kunta, Khanamet village, Serilingampally Mandal of Rangareddy, Dist which is clear encroachment. It is also represented that this structure is built within the FTL area, protected by a raised retaining wall towards the tank water side. This structure was constructed by raising the original ground level, thereby reducing the water spread area of the Kunta (lake).”