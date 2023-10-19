‘Who is Rahul Gandhi?’ asks KTR after Rahul says Telangana controlled by one family

Telangana IT minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, October 19, attacked Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for being silent on their own legacy of family dynasty but criticising BRS over it. Addressing party workers, KTR also took a shot at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy, stating that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and serial killer Charles Sobhraj “are small in front of him”.

KTR was responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of corruption against the ruling BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar ao (KCR) at a public meeting at Mulugu on October 18. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi had directly attacked KCR, accusing his family of controlling everything in the state.

“Rahul said ‘KCR’s children’. So who is he? Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi, her son Rajiv Gandhi, his wife Sonia Gandhi and her son. But both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will come and talk (about it). They can remember Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, but KCR’s children are a problem. Rahul Gandhi is not a leader, but a pleader. He does not know anything,” said KTR, who also criticised TPCC chief Revanth Reddy over the ‘cash-for-vote’ case.

Revanth Reddy, former working president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is one of the accused in the ‘cash-for-vote’ case. He and others have been booked for bribing an MLA in 2015 during elections to the Telangana Legislative Council.

“Who was beside him (Rahul Gandhi)? Is there anyone a bigger 420 than Revanth? Dawood Ibrahim and Charles Sobraj are small in front of him…Your PCC president was caught with money. Ask Congress leaders themselves, they will say the same thing,” said KTR. He also rubbished allegations of corruption by Rahul Gandhi in the state’s Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, being built at a cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

With the Telangana Assembly elections set to be held on November 30, the BRS and Congress have stepped up their campaigns. Counting of votes will be held on December 3.