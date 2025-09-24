‘Union govt failed to put pressure’: Telangana IT minister Sridhar Babu to TNM on H1B crisis

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Telangana Information Technology (IT) and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government should have explored diplomatic channels in light of the H1-B visa crisis which has particularly affected the Telugu community. While expressing that the Union government could have preemptively averted the crisis, the Minister said that he interacted with representatives of companies like Microsoft, Google, and Infosys to assess the situation.

“I am sure the Union government tried. But until we were hit with 50% tariffs, they did not take it seriously,” he told TNM. The Minister’s statement comes after President Donald Trump's decision to tighten H-1B visa regulations and impose a $100,000 annual fee on companies for each of the foreign workers they hire starting from September 21st midnight.

Calling the H-1B visa program a “national security threat” Trump had alleged “systemic abuse” of the visa system particularly by IT outsourcing firms. “Further, the abuse of the H-1B visa program has made it even more challenging for college graduates trying to find IT jobs, allowing employers to hire foreign workers at a significant discount to American workers,” his proclamation had read.