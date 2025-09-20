Telugu diaspora raises questions over Trump’s new H-1B visa decree

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telugu diaspora organisations have raised alarm over President Donald Trump's new H-1B visa policy that mandates US companies pay $100,000 per foreign worker to the government. The policy change is particularly significant for the Telugu diaspora, which forms one of the largest communities among Indians who hold approximately 70% of all H-1B visas.

President Trump’s announcement was made with the purported aim to ensure that US companies hire more American talent and according to the US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, “sending less valuable talent back to their home countries.” The new rule would apply from September 21 onwards for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension.

Calling the H-1B visa program a “national security threat” Trump alleged “systemic abuse” of the visa system particularly by IT outsourcing firms. “Further, the abuse of the H-1B visa program has made it even more challenging for college graduates trying to find IT jobs, allowing employers to hire foreign workers at a significant discount to American workers,” his proclamation further reads.