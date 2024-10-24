Tollywood choreographer Jani Master gets bail in sexual assault case

The Telangana High Court on Thursday, October 24, granted conditional bail to Tollywood choreographer Jani Master in a case of alleged sexual assault on a female colleague.

The Rangareddy district court had earlier granted interim bail on October 3 to Jani Master permitting him to receive the National Film Award at the 70th National Film Award function scheduled to be held in Delhi on October 8.

He was granted bail for four days from October 6. Sheik Jani Basha alias Jani Master was to receive the award for his choreography in the song "Megham Karukkatha" from the film "Thiruchitrambalam".

However, after the court order, the National Film Awards Cell under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revoked the award as he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The invitation extended to the choreographer for the function was also withdrawn.