Telugu media’s insensitive coverage of Jani Master rape case sparks outrage

Such broadcasts do more than just violate media ethics. They fly in the face of Supreme Court-issued guidelines when it comes to gender-sensitive reporting. More so in a case involving sexual assault, with the complainant alleging that the assault started when she was 16 years old. The channels are also liable to legal action under Section 228(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 72(1) of the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prohibits disclosing the identity of a sexual assault survivor.

In fact, Section 228(A) was inserted in the IPC by the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1983, to prevent social victimisation of the victim of a sexual offence. The proposed idea behind this was to save the victim from the post-offence atrocities of society, which came in the form of ridicule and social isolation.

Satyavati’s criticism was also voiced by Jhansi at the press conference held in the Telugu Film Chamber’s headquarters in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar. “While we want the media to publicise this issue and take it forward, we have noticed that several media channels are putting out the survivor’s picture. If need be, I can provide you with the media guidelines (pertaining to sexual assault reporting), but it seems unnecessary to do that with journalists who have been reporting for ages,” Jhansi said mockingly.

When TNM met with Narsingi police station’s house officer, Inspector Hari Krishna Reddy, he outright stated that he wouldn’t engage with the media. “They have sufficiently scared the survivor. I cannot compromise her dignity or the investigation further by speaking to the media. She now refuses to come to the police station as part of the investigation,” he said. The case has been transferred from Raidurgam to Narsingi police station as the victim resides under its limits.