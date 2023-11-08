TNM Poll Watch: How Telangana police breached privacy, infringed on human rights

A fact finding committee in November 2021, comprising activists from the Human Rights Forum, Chatianya Mahila Samakhya, Dalit Womens’ Collective spoke about how invariably the areas searched are slums inhabited by working class Dalits and Muslims.

“These neighbourhoods included Chandraiah Huts, Hanumanthu huts and Narsaiah huts, which is a settlement of 236 huts, along the banks of the Musi. A large number of dwellers here, the team said, were Madigas, and a few families belonging to Scheduled Tribes, and Muslims. The committee also interacted with residents of Nawab Sahab Kunta and Teegal Kunta which also saw cordon and search operations,” the report observed.

The committee observed that several women who lived in these slums were frightened by the enormous police presence. ‘Such operations enable a range of human rights violations, including physical intimidation and assault, invasion of privacy, arbitrary and unlawful detention, collective punishment and destruction of private property’, and underscored that such areas tend to be projected as ‘criminal areas’.’

In the Kala Patthar area of Hyderabad, the city police conducted a search operation on May 31, 2023, between 1 am and 4 am and entered households without a warrant. Activists at that point alleged that it qualified as a vexatious search under the Hyderabad police act as they were done arbitrarily without any rationale whatsoever.

The operation was led by South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sai Chaitanya with 250 police personnel. The officer told TNM in July that cordon and search operations were done to nab 20 accused who were issued non-bailable warrants but refused to appear before the court. They were accused in housebreaking, burglary, and criminal assault cases.

“The operations are carried out mainly at night because the accused can abscond easily during the day. There is nothing illegal or arbitrary about this move. We had the warrant issued by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand, who is empowered to act in a Magisterial capacity if the need arises,” he had said.

Invasion of privacy

In August 2022, a police Command Control Centre (CCC) was inaugurated in Hyderabad. CV Anand, who was then the Commissioner of Police had stated that the $75 million worth CCC will act as the city’s Third Eye. “If we need to control crime, we need to have surveillance,” he had stated

In November 2021, International human rights organisation Amnesty International raised concerns over the extensive surveillance in Hyderabad, stating that it is putting human rights at risk. In its report, Amnesty noted that Hyderabad is one of the most surveilled cities in the world and the setting up of the CCC, intended to connect the state’s vast facial recognition-capable CCTV infrastructure in real-time could have disastrous effects on human rights. Another study by the Internet Freedom Foundation found that Telangana state has the highest number of facial recognition technology (FRT) projects in India.

Apart from the mass surveillance and use of CCTV cameras, the city police have also invaded citizens' privacy on various counts. In October 2021, the city police in its bid to ‘eradicate ganja from Hyderabad’ conducted raids wherein they would stop people at random on the streets and check their WhatsApp chats for the words ‘ganja’ and ‘drugs; to see if they were either involved in peddling or consumption of cannabis.

Police officials in Hyderabad can still be seen going around with Android tablets taking photos and verifying identities of citizens using the TSCOP application. Inaugurating the app in 2018, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said that the app has been envisaged to facilitate easy access of critical information ‘Anytime, Anywhere’ to the police officers in the state. “All the 54 services of the department are integrated into the app. The app will be useful to identify suspects in an offence by verifying Aadhaar number, voter ID, driving licence, vehicle registration or mobile phone number,” he had said.

Police misusing Preventive Detention Act

The Supreme Court had recently criticised the Telangana police for invoking the preventive detention law without any real need to do so. The apex court made the observation in Ameena Begum v State of Telangana while quashing a preventive detention order against the appellant's husband.

"While the nation celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence from foreign rule, some police officers of the said state who are enjoined with the duty to prevent crimes and are equally responsible for protecting the rights of citizens as well, seem to be oblivious of the Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution and are curbing the liberty and freedom of the people. The sooner this trend is put to an end, the better," the SC had observed while noting that police ‘cannot use the PD act at the drop of a hat.’