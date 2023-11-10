TNM Poll Watch: Despite Smart City tag, parts of Warangal get flooded when it rains

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

Telangana’s Warangal was picked up to be developed as a Smart City by the Union government’s Smart Cities Mission (SCM) seven years ago, but every time it rains heavily there is flooding because the drainage system continues to be inefficient. While residents, activists and leaders of the opposition party have repeatedly criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led state government for failing to ensure that Telangana’s second largest city is protected from floods, slum dwellers continue to bear the brunt.

TNM visited the slums in Warangal’s Sammaiah Nagar, Rajajinagar, Gokul Nagar and other surrounding areas to understand the effects of flooding. Every single person this reporter spoke to had no doubts when asked about the major issue facing Warangal residents today—the flooding experienced by the city. How parties tackle it is paramount and voting in the Assembly elections scheduled for November 30 will be crucial.

The slums fall under Warangal West constituency and candidates from the BRS, BJP and Congress will have to gain the confidence of victims to win the seat. While the incumbent BRS MLA and government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar is focused on promoting the state government’s welfare schemes like double bedroom housing to woo voters, Congress candidate Naini Rajender Reddy and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Padma have criticised the BRS for failing to develop the constituency and for not properly implementing the Smart Cities Mission.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) was selected for the Smart Cities Mission project by the Union government in May, 2016, a year after the Mission’s launch. At the time of its announcement, the BJP said it wanted to ensure that the selected cities would have internet connectivity, e-governance along with quality infrastructure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described smart cities as “those with very high quality of life comparable with any developed European city.”

Pulluru Sudhakar, president of the civic group Forum for better Warangal, alleged that the Union government did its job in monetarily assisting Warangal, but the state government did not provide their share of the funds and this was the reason the works remain incomplete.