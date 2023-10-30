TNM Poll Watch: A look back at KCR government’s temple largesse in its second term

Amid heated campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) said last week that Telangana will remain secular as long as he is alive. In recent years, KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has positioned itself in opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Hindutva plank. KCR and his son, Minister KT Rama Rao, have spoken against the Narendra Modi-led BJP Union government over issues of communal violence and minority rights on many occasions .

In Telangana, two major recurring themes of contention between BJP and BRS are the commemoration of Hyderabad state’s annexation to India which the BJP is accused of communalising, and reservation for Muslims . In both cases, BRS has been trying to push back against BJP’s Hindutva narratives.

At the same time, KCR hasn’t exactly distanced himself from all religious activities. He overtly follows Hinduism, and in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had claimed that his was ‘real Hindutva’, calling what the BJP practises ‘political Hindutva’ that involved demeaning other religions.