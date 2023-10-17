Telangana will remain a secular state as Iong as I'm alive, says KCR

On the second day of his election campaign, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) visited the Jangaon constituency in Siddipet district. Addressing public meetings on Monday, October 16, he warned the people to beware of forces that sought to divide them on a communal basis and claimed that under ten years of BRS rule there had been no communal clashes reported. He also highlighted the progress made in the state and made several promises as well.

Not naming any political party, KCR said, “There is no religion or caste in villages.. Few people may try to say something to further their own agenda. Ignore them. Living in harmony brings happiness and I assure you that so long as I am alive, Telangana will remain secular.”

KCR drew a comparison with Congress and claimed that BRS government had allocated several thousand crores for their welfare on minority development.

He went on to say that the long-standing wish of the people of the region for turning Jangaon into a revenue division would materialize soon.

KCR also congratulated former Congress leader Ponnala Laxmaiah on joining the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and claimed that the move was provoked by an arrogant Congress establishment that did not respect its senior leaders.

Referring to competing claims for the party ticket, Mr Rao said Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was being fielded from Jangaon only because of some minor errors committed by the incumbent MLA Muthireddy and that he had been prevailed upon to accept the party’s decision.

“We made Muthireddy understand that a winning seat might be lost otherwise. Now with Muthireddy and Ponnala Laxmaiah's support, I'm confident Rajeshwar Reddy will win by a clear majority,” KCR hoped.

Jangaon Sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had staged a shirtless protest along with his supporters demanding his renomination from the constituency, but the BRS chose MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy instead.

The BRS sources claim that the matter was reportedly resolved after discussions with Muthireddy and Rajeshwar Reddy.

The Chief Minister highlighted the agricultural progress in Telangana, emphasizing the role of continuous power supply and the restoration of tanks and lakes in the districts, which has transformed every village into lush, green landscapes.

During his speeches in Jangaon and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, KCR primarily attacked the Congress party and warned of possible changes in land records if the Congress party comes to power. “Through granting land rights and facilitating legally sound and corrupt-free land registration procedures, the Dharani portal empowers farmers. The Dharani system will be eliminated if the Congress wins power, making land registration difficult,” KCR said.

KCR later reached Bhuvanagiri and highlighted the success of the BRS in defeating the Congress in the district. He announced that a Special IT Park and Industrial Park will be established in Bhuvanagiri district. Additionally, he expressed hope that Pailla Sekhar Reddy, the incumbent MLA, would secure a majority of 50,000 votes and emerge successful.

