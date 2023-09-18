KTR says BJP using Razakar movie to polarise, will approach Censor Board

The trailer starts with a scroll which reads, “15 August 1947. India got Independence. But Hyderabad did not.” The scroll is followed by scenes of violence, showing bearded Muslim men claiming to use the conflict of partition to churn Hyderabad into ‘Turkistan’. The trailer shows Razakars, the Nizam’s Muslim paramilitary troupe, forcibly shaving off the moustache of Hindu men and coercing them to convert to Islam.

The trailer’s voiceover speaks of how the Razakars wanted to abolish Telugu and enforce Urdu and Farsi, followed by gruesome scenes of a Hindu man’s tongue getting cut off, and several dead people hanging from the branches of a large tree. One scene in particular shows a Muslim officer of the troupe, tugging and dislodging the thread of an elderly Brahmin man.

After the trailer was released, several filmgoers took to social media to call it blatantly Islamophobic, alleging that the trailer was creating hatred between communities by presenting a no-nuance narrative of the events that took place before Hyderabad was amalgamated into India. The film has also been accused of following in the footsteps of the likes of The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story , both of which have been widely criticised for basing their accounts on stereotypes that paint Muslims as villains.

The villainy of Hyderabad’s Razakars during the tumult of 1947-48 is a well documented chapter in the history of the erstwhile princely state. Read a detailed piece by Yunus Lasania which speaks about the catastrophic period in history which ended with the massacre of thousands of Muslims, as estimated by the Pandit Sunderlal Commission of Enquiry, cannot be ‘fictionalised’ into convenient binaries.

