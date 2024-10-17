The plan to revive Hyderabad lakes: Conservationist Anand Malligavad speaks

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has roped in Bengaluru-based lake conservationist Anand Malligavad to help restore and rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.The HYDRAA was recently in the news over controversies related to actions against alleged encroachments on lakes and water bodies as part of the Musi River Front Development Project.

TNM spoke to Anand Malligavad on his plans to restore the lake ecosystem and to improve the overall health of the Musi River.

Which are the lakes you plan to rejuvenate? How does this tie in with the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s plan of Musi river redevelopment?

Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu, Errakunta, and Kukatpally lakes are being rejuvenated. We aim to rejuvenate the lakes naturally, without relying heavily on steel structures, cement, or concrete. We also plan to adopt a ridge-to-river concept, meaning we won’t work on isolated lakes. Instead, we will take an upper catchment lake, then the lower catchments, and so on, all the way to the river.

Hyderabad’s topography is beautifully V-shaped on both sides of the Musi, and all water flows towards it. By rejuvenating one stream, which includes a chain of lakes from ridge to river, and working on about 240–250 lakes, we can automatically improve the Musi.

We will begin at the micro level. For instance, in one lake, we will remove sewage accumulated over the years, evacuating all sludge, waste, and debris. We will also desilt the lake and increase its water-holding capacity, ensuring that water remains throughout the year to recharge the groundwater. This process will help mitigate floods, as the concretisation of urban areas now forces rainwater runoff into lakes and canals. These lakes, along with interlinked canals, will be widened, deepened, and sloped. We will also plant aquatic vegetation in the canals to naturally purify any excess sewage water.

For each lake, our plan is to create a 90% rainwater lake and a 10–15% greywater wetland. Currently, sewage from urban drains mixes with rainwater, contaminating the lakes. Our aim is to segregate rainwater from greywater. During the dry season, sewage flows through the canals, but when it rains, these canals also carry rainwater. We will use different levels and pipes to divert sewage into greywater wetlands, where plastics, oils, and grease are trapped by aquatic plants like Typha or papyrus. These plants are preferable to metal grilles or mesh, which can block water flow.

After trapping plastics, we will direct the water into lagoons within the greywater wetland, where sludge will settle in stages, reducing contaminants. Floating plants like Canna indica, elephant ear, and umbrella grass will absorb excess nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These plants will be periodically harvested and used for composting or mulching. Sunlight and UV rays will further help reduce bacteria such as E. coli, with possible aeration as needed.

By the time water from the lakes reaches the Musi River, it will be free of sludge, plastics, nutrients, and bacteria. This natural treatment process will purify the water without chemicals, electricity, or modern materials. At the Musi River’s end, we will install a natural sewage treatment system to handle any remaining contaminants.

Stagnant water leads to contamination, methane generation, and mosquito breeding. We will prevent this by maintaining water flow and planting native species around the lake periphery to control soil erosion. Stone pitching, often used to prevent erosion, is inefficient and increases water evaporation. Instead, soil and vegetation will provide habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies, promoting biodiversity.

Our focus is on planting native fruit, flower-bearing, and medicinal plants, which will provide organic food for birds and local communities. Fish will be introduced to the lakes to control mosquitoes and aerate the water. The local community will be engaged from the start, helping them reconnect with their lakes. We will involve schoolchildren, young people, and senior citizens in activities like walking and jogging, much like in Bengaluru’s lake conservation efforts. By fostering a sense of ownership, people will maintain the lakes themselves rather than relying on outside cleaning efforts.

The lakes you mentioned are in different corners of Hyderabad. But the one thing they have in common is that they are located in extremely populous places like Borabanda, Kukatpally. How does lake rejuvenation serve the people living nearby?

From the start of the lake rejuvenation project, we plan to engage local communities. Ninety percent of the people who depend on the lakes have not seen them because of the overwhelming smell, accumulated dirt, and debris. Additionally, the areas around the lakes are often occupied by anti-socials, which discourage people from visiting.

We want people to know how lakes affect groundwater, air quality, and health and how their contamination impacts the food cycle through harmful substances like arsenic. By explaining our rejuvenation efforts, we want to involve the community from day one, so they can witness the transformation firsthand. People will see both the "before" and "after," which will help them appreciate the hard work that goes into restoring the lakes.

We also plan to connect different age groups—from schoolchildren to senior citizens—by encouraging them to walk or jog around the lakes and to be part of their upkeep. This is similar to the way Bengaluru’s lakes have survived, through community involvement. People who feel a connection to the lakes will take ownership of them, helping to maintain them rather than allowing them to become polluted again. It's far more sustainable for people to avoid creating litter in the first place, rather than relying on someone else to clean up afterwards.

Through education, we hope to make a difference. Even if you educate 100 people, not all of them will change, but if 10 to 20 do, it’s a start.

We also want to form lake groups, organise periodic community activities to foster a deeper connection between people and water bodies. This effort combines ecological restoration of the water bodies and rivers with minimal cost and time. The goal is to create a self-sustaining, natural system, while separating sewage, greywater, and rainwater.

There has been sufficient chronicling on Bengaluru's water crisis. What are the challenges in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad's water crisis is much worse than Bengaluru's. In 2020, good rains allowed for effective percolation, and aquifers were recharged, which led to lakes being filled. However, in 2023, there were no rains. Lakes dried up, and the earth became parched, with groundwater levels dropping significantly. Now, in 2024, we've been receiving good rains over the last 10 days, which should help maintain the water levels through the summer. But last year, despite receiving good rains, Hyderabad still faced a severe water crisis.

Hyderabad authorities are taking the situation far more seriously than their counterparts in Karnataka. For example, many lakes in Hyderabad now have trunk lines to prevent sewage from mixing into the water bodies. They've also launched many initiatives, including being the first city in the country to evacuate and demolish illegally constructed properties near lakes—something no other state has done. They are serious about the issue.

However, Hyderabad faces a unique challenge due to its rocky terrain, unlike Bengaluru, which has more favourable soil strata. Bengaluru's terrain is ideal for water bodies, aquifers, and creating reservoirs and lakes. The soil makes it easier to increase water holding capacity through desilting and other techniques.

In contrast, Hyderabad’s rocky terrain complicates matters. In my three years of working there, I've encountered this issue in several lakes. When you dig deeper, you hit rocks, which, though cracked, allow for percolation. Increasing the water holding capacity in such areas is complicated. Breaking and removing rocks is expensive, time-consuming, and risky. Blasting the rocks can create cracks, which may lead to rapid water percolation, causing lakes to dry up faster.

Another challenge is that Hyderabad’s terrain has steep slopes, which leads to higher gravity flow, causing faster water runoff, more soil erosion, and increased flooding. The higher temperatures in Hyderabad also lead to increased evaporation rates, further exacerbating the water crisis.

To address these challenges, we avoid disturbing the rocks. Instead, we focus on desilting where possible and mulching the desilted material into the soil to reduce gaps and excessive percolation. A certain level of percolation, around 20-30%, is necessary, but beyond 40%, the lakes will dry out quickly. This poses a problem when water is needed for the ecosystem and groundwater recharge. If the lakes are dry during those times, it becomes a wasted opportunity.

In conclusion, Hyderabad needs to be even more cautious than Bengaluru, as the crisis there is likely to be more severe due to the region's unique challenges.

Removing encroachments also affects people whose houses get demolished. That's one allegation HYDRAA is facing. Does lake rejuvenation have to come at the cost of demolition?

See, the first issue is urbanisation. We are steadily reducing and shrinking water bodies. If this trend continues, everyone will follow suit, leading to more water bodies disappearing. It's a common phenomenon, driven by a lack of fear or consequences. There's no strict enforcement of law and order, and greed is a major factor—people want to claim and cover everything for themselves.

The second problem is that lakes are located in low-lying areas, which are naturally meant to collect water from the entire catchment area. When these areas flood, people complain to the government or blame it on rains, even though it’s just a small amount of rain that the land couldn’t handle. The best solution would be to clear these lakes of encroachments entirely, ensuring no future encroachments in nearby areas.

Moreover, the drains that should carry rainwater to these low-lying areas have also been narrowed and constricted. This restricts the water flow, causing the back areas to flood instead. The ideal solution is to address this issue once and for all. Whether the residents of encroached areas are rehabilitated, and how that is managed, depends on the government. In some cases, governments have relocated people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Vikas Yojana by providing housing and moving slum dwellers.

However, it’s not that simple for everyone. Wealthier individuals may not accept such housing solutions or may not qualify for government schemes. So I don’t know how the government plans on handling it but the key point is that it should take action and evacuate these areas immediately, before the situation worsens.

Could you speak more on the impact HYDRAA's intervention can have on flora and fauna, if lakes are restored?

When there is good quality water, dissolved oxygen, and aquatic life, fishes will thrive. Fishes play a vital role in cleaning the water. They consume pests, larvae, and other organisms, contributing to the water's health. Moreover, they are a food source for birds, which, in turn, help clean the environment in various ways. This creates a natural linkage in the ecosystem.

However, if fish swallow harmful substances like arsenic, heavy metals, or chemicals, these toxins can enter the food chain when people consume the fish. This contamination also affects plants. Bees and butterflies, which are key pollinators, can carry chemicals or microplastics, further contaminating the cycle.

Wildlife, particularly birds, and other animals like cows, also rely on water bodies. If a cow drinks contaminated water filled with arsenic or heavy metals, those substances will end up in its milk, which we consume. Similarly, vegetation around water bodies absorbs these toxins, and they make their way back into the food we eat.

Thus, maintaining a healthy lake is not just about managing surface water; it is deeply tied to the economy, public health, and environmental balance. Lakes impact the air we breathe, the groundwater, and the entire ecosystem. Throughout history—whether you look at Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, or ancient Egyptian civilizations—people have always settled near water bodies because water is life.

Take Hussain Sagar lake, for example. While it is full of sewage and sludge, authorities have tried to mask the problem with fountains, statues, and lighting. But these beautification efforts are useless if the water quality is poor, if dead fish are floating, and if the water stinks. People and birds are drawn to clean water, not to decoration.

This is why I emphasise that ecological restoration should always come first, and beautification should follow later. Unfortunately, many projects prioritise beautification without addressing the root problems. They install walking tracks, jogging paths, curbs, and lights without cleaning the water or desilting the lake. Personally, I do not recommend installing lights around lakes. Birds need to sleep at night, and artificial lights disrupt their natural rhythms. The night is for the birds, from 7 pm to 5 am, and the daytime is for us.

In all the lakes I've worked on, I never install lights because I believe in preserving the natural ecosystem. The trees, birds, and other wildlife deserve their privacy and space.

Hyderabad is the pharma hub of the country. Realistically, can lakes be rejuvenated when the Telangana govt is keenly promoting the pharma industry, known for pollution?

Both ecological restoration and pharmaceutical development must go hand in hand. Consider a lake surrounded by pharmaceutical industries, which often release untreated water and chemical substances into the ground. This practice contaminates not just a small part but the entire 20-acre area. While rejuvenating a lake can restore 90% of its health, there will still be grey water and wetlands that need further treatment. If this contaminated water flows into Musi River, it can be treated there before being returned to the lake, which could work.

However, changing the mindset of people, especially industrialists, is a long process. Many industries, particularly pharma, continue to engage in harmful practices without concern for their environmental impact. While the government might enforce regulations, people often don't care. Corruption makes enforcement even harder.

It might take another hundred years for India to effectively address these challenges. Enforcement seems like a dream in such a system. Despite these challenges, it’s crucial to continue designing, executing, and protecting our lakes while factoring in these obstacles. In the fight against pharmaceutical and industrial giants, who fund political parties and hold immense power, it's about finding an inclusive approach. Instead of swimming against the current, we should go with the flow while still working towards environmental protection.

I have personally faced these challenges in Bengaluru, where I worked on restoring 35 lakes, including those in industrial areas like Bommasandra. This area is home to top industries—pharma, automotive, aerospace, FMCG, and more. We saved 290 acres across seven lakes by creating canals, channels, and grey water treatment systems.