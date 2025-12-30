The problem is not just Sivaji’s words, it’s also the applause they received

Sivaji’s supporters also commented on Anasuya’s post and attacked women’s appearance and clothing, calling them “whores,” using the term “aunty” to imply that they are too old to be ‘heroines’ and therefore Sivaji’s remarks do not apply to them. They further alleged that the women speaking against Sivaji have an “agenda”, while justifying that his remarks as “well-intentioned.”

Women like Karate Kalyani and Priya Chowdary who frequently appear on YouTube channel debates with conservative, right-wing views have also joined them, attacking Chinmayi and Anasuya.

Anasuya addressed the derision over her age while pointing out that she’s 40 and Sivaji is 54. “Some people are using my age to put me down. Such people mostly target progressive women out of fear of losing control over women. We don't have to carry forward ideas from older generations. We can choose to change, we protect our dignity and freedom and empower each other.”

Sivaji continues to miss the point

After facing backlash, Sivaji has apologised but only for the couple of “unparliamentary words” he used. “My intention was good. I just shouldn’t have used those two words. I just wanted to give good advice,” he said in the first reaction video he filmed.

But in media interactions since then, journalists have given him many opportunities to shift the blame from victims of sexual harassment to perpetrators and to tell men to respect women regardless of what they wear. He has refused to do so, standing by his original statement barring the choice of words. This too, he said, was because he was worried his wife and kids would be embarrassed that he used such words in public. His media interactions have been telling of his views on women and sexual violence.

He said he felt like advising women on what to wear because of a recent incident where actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed by a group of men at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, while attending a film promotion event. The men aggressively surrounded her, breaching her personal space and touching her, asking for photographs and trying to talk to her.

“Nidhhi looked so uncomfortable in that video. If her clothes had slipped, those videos would be around forever. That's what provoked me to say those things,” he said, claiming he was the only one who spoke on her behalf although Chinmayi and others had slammed the mob for their behaviour.

Meanwhile, Nidhhi appeared to rebuke Sivaji’s comments in a cryptic post saying that victim blaming is “manipulation.”

When a journalist asked about Samantha also being similarly mobbed a couple of days later while wearing a saree, Sivaji said, “Gen Z kids are crazy about artists. They just want to touch them.”

Filmmaker and Voice of Women member Nandini Reddy said this was just another way of saying ‘boys will be boys’ and men are not to be blamed for sexual violence.

Sivaji has tried to couch his advice in the language of respectability, calling women Mahashakti or goddesses and comparing them to nature. Nandini said such language is only being used to feign respect while trying to exercise control.