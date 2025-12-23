After playing a patriarch on screen, Sivaji brings misogyny off screen

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telugu actor Sivaji’s sexist remarks telling women actors how to dress to be seen as “respectable”, and not as a “disgusting whore”, have drawn serious flak. Sivaji said that actors must wear sarees or other fully covered clothes to look beautiful and respectable, and that there was no beauty in showing your ‘saamaan’ (things or assets).

Sivaji, who has worked as an actor and dubbing artist in Telugu films for nearly three decades, recently found renewed fame after playing the role of Mangapathi, a powerful, rigid patriarch who dictates the conduct of the women in his household.

He was concluding his speech at a pre-release event for an upcoming Telugu film Dhandoraa on December 22, Monday, when he commended the host who was wearing a saree. Addressing her as ‘amma’, he told her that “importantly, your dress sense is very good.”

As members from the audience cheered and chanted the name Mangapathi, he seemed to slip into the character and went on to tell women actors that they must cover their skin to be deemed respectable.

“Girls working as heroines, if you wear any kind of clothes, we will only have to experience disgust. Your beauty lies in sarees and fully covered clothes. There’s no beauty in showing your saamaan (assets),” he said.

He said that when women wear revealing clothes, “people may smile at you, but really what they want to say is, ‘you disgusting whore, why can’t you wear nicer clothes’. But they can’t say it because they will be accused of curbing women’s freedom.”

Sivaji even indicated what length of clothes were accepted. “Glamour should be only to a certain extent. It’s fine till here,” he said, pointing to his arm to indicate a short sleeve. “It shouldn’t come till here,” he said, pointing to his chest.

Sivaji went on to compare women with nature, and said that actors like Savitri and Soundarya conducted themselves in a respectable way.

Preempting criticism that he was trying to curb women’s freedom to choose what they wear, he said, “You’re lucky to have freedom, don’t lose it. Our respect comes from how we dress and speak.