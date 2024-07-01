BRS leader KTR reminds Rahul Gandhi of 2 lakh jobs promise in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, June 30, reminded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of his promise made in Telangana Assembly elections to provide two lakh jobs in the first year if Congress came to power.

KTR said that more than seven months after Congress came to power not a single new job notification was issued. "You had personally met, promised the Telangana youngsters that recruitment of 2 lakh government jobs would be completed within the first one year of Congress assuming office. Your party also published 'job calendar' (full page advertisements) in all leading newspapers along with dates following your promise. It is over 7 months now but not a single new job notification has been issued so far and more importantly, 10 promised dates have passed," the BRS leader said.

"How will your government deliver on the 2 lakh recruitment process without issuing any notifications? Please do respond as none responsible in Telangana Government seem to care," added KTR.

He posted the full-page advertisements published on the front page of newspapers, promising two lakh jobs with a job calendar, mentioning dates on which notifications will be issued for different categories of jobs.

Earlier in the day, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao called on unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Motilal Naik, who is on hunger strike for the last one week, demanding job notifications. Harish Rao criticised Rahul Gandhi for ignoring the plight of the unemployed in the state and questioned why he remained indifferent to the hunger strikes and protests of job-seekers. "It is unfortunate that Motilal Naik has been on a hunger strike for the past seven days without any response from the government," said Harish Rao.

On behalf of BRS, he appealed to Motilal to end his strike. "This isn't just his fight; he is fighting for the lakh of unemployed people in Telangana. He has announced he will end his strike only after the government takes action," he said.