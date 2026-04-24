Telangana RTC driver who set himself ablaze during strike succumbs to burns

Kola Shankar Goud (55), a driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) who attempted self-immolation during a protest by the striking employees to press for their demands, succumbed to his burns on Friday, April 24.

Shankar, who had sustained 80% burns on April 23, breathed his last at the Apollo DRDO Hospital in Hyderabad, according to reports.

The driver set himself ablaze during the protest at Narasampet bus depot in Warangal district. He was admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal and later shifted to Hyderabad.

In Nalgonda, another RTC worker tried to immolate himself before police personnel and other employees intervened and stopped him.

The indefinite strike by RTC employees entered its third day on Friday, April 24. About 40,000 employees are on strike over their 32 demands, including the merger of TGSRTC with the government as promised under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which would result in RTC staff being recognised as state government employees. Their demands also include pay revision and holding elections for recognised RTC unions.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had earlier appealed to TSGRTC employees to end the strike, saying 29 of their 32 demands have been agreed upon in principle, while discussions are ongoing on the remaining three key issues including the merger and the union elections.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the death by suicide of RTC driver Shankar Goud. He offered condolences and assured that the government would stand by Shankar Goud’s family.

He reiterated that the government is holding discussions with RTC employees and is sincerely working to resolve their issues.

The State Cabinet, which met on the evening of April 23, appealed to the RTC employees to end the strike.

The Chief Minister directed that ministers, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, should invite RTC union leaders for talks on April 24.



If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.