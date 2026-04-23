Telangana RTC driver sets himself on fire, govt invites unions for talks

Shankar Goud, a driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), attempted self-immolation on the second day of the ongoing strike by employees of the transport corporation. The incident happened in Narsampet town of Warangal district, on Thursday, April 23.

Shankar poured petrol and set himself on fire at the Narsampet bus depot. Fellow TGSRTC employees who were also on strike were seen immediately dousing the flames. Shankar was shifted to a hospital in Warangal where he is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to RTC workers not to take any hasty decisions, according to a statement from his office.

CM Revanth stated that “taking one's own life does not resolve the issue”, and affirmed that “the government is focusing with sincerity on resolving the workers' grievances,” according to the statement.

He also directed that the Cabinet invite RTC unions for talks on Friday, April 24, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

The public road transport services across Telangana remained mostly halted for a second day on April 23 as the indefinite strike by employees continued.

About 40,000 employees are on strike over their 32 demands, including the merger of TGSRTC with the government as promised under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which would result in RTC staff being recognised as state government employees. Their demands also include pay revision and holding elections for recognised RTC unions.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had earlier appealed to TSGRTC employees to end the strike, saying 29 of their 32 demands have been agreed upon in principle, while discussions are ongoing on the remaining three key issues including the merger and the union elections.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC Managing Director Nagi Reddy termed the strike “illegal” on April 22 and urged the employees to return to work. He warned that the salaries of employees staying away from duties would be deducted and that they would also face other strong action.

The TGSRTC is operating partial services by deploying hired and private buses in some districts amid the ongoing strike. The management has also deployed electric buses and is using the services of outsourcing staff.

On the second day of the strike, employees staged protests outside depots. On a call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), employees gathered outside the depots and raised slogans in support of their demands.

With IANS inputs

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.