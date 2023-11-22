Telangana polls: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for threatening police officer

The Santosh Nagar police have filed a case against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for his provocative remarks against a police inspector during an election campaign. The complainant is inspector P Shiva Chandra of the Santosh Nagar station under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.
On the night of Tuesday, November 21, during his poll campaign in Chandrayangutta constituency, inspector Shiva Chandra tried to remind the MLA about the deadline to conclude the campaign. As per the rules of the Election Commission of India, election campaigns should conclude by 10 pm.
A visibly upset Akbaruddin said provocatively, “Inspector saab, I have a watch with me. You leave, please leave,” and proceeded to force the inspector off the stage.
“Do you think I have become weak after being attacked with bullets and knives? Even now I have a lot of courage. I still have five minutes left. I will speak for five minutes! No person capable of stopping me has been born. A mere signal is enough to make people run,” Akbaruddin threatened the inspector, amid loud cheers from the crowd. The MLA then went on to make personal remarks against the inspector, calling him “RSS ka tillu” (RSS’ puppet).
In his complaint, the inspector said that Akbaruddin obstructed him in performing his legitimate duties and tried to create enmity between two religious groups in a public meeting.
Reacting to Akbaruddin’s remarks, the BJP threatened him with “bulldozer reaction” if the party comes to power in Telangana.
“For decades, with support of Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise that has kept the old city deprived and crime-ridden. It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess. In the BJP government, there will be a bulldozer reaction for this action of Akbaruddin.”
“Bulldozer action” refers to the vindictive measures, often taken by BJP-ruled state governments against Muslims, by demolishing homes under the garb of clearing illegal encroachments.
This method of delivering ‘instant justice’, which began in Uttar Pradesh, has been emulated in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Even Delhi’s civic body has used bulldozers for forceful evictions in the name of anti-encroachment drives.
BJP’s Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh also shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and flagged the incident with the Election Commission of India. The AIMIM legislator has been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 153 A (promoting enmity between religious groups), and 505 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.