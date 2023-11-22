Telangana polls: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi booked for threatening police officer

The Santosh Nagar police have filed a case against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for his provocative remarks against a police inspector during an election campaign. The complainant is inspector P Shiva Chandra of the Santosh Nagar station under the Hyderabad Commissionerate.

On the night of Tuesday, November 21, during his poll campaign in Chandrayangutta constituency, inspector Shiva Chandra tried to remind the MLA about the deadline to conclude the campaign. As per the rules of the Election Commission of India, election campaigns should conclude by 10 pm.

A visibly upset Akbaruddin said provocatively, “Inspector saab, I have a watch with me. You leave, please leave,” and proceeded to force the inspector off the stage.