Akbar Owaisi intimidates cop, BJP threatens him with 'bulldozer reaction’

Reacting to the provocative remarks made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi during his speech in Chandrayangutta, his constituency, on Tuesday, November 21, the BJP threatened him with “bulldozer reaction.”

On Tuesday, when Akbaruddin Owaisi was addressing a crowd as part of his election campaign, the police attempted to interrupt the event, citing that the meeting had exceeded the 10 pm restriction imposed by the Election Commission of India. Akrbaruddin who was miffed by the police action, threatened the police inspector and forced him out of the dais.

“Inspector saab, I have a watch. You leave… please leave,” the Chandrayangutta MLA said and made him leave the stage. “Do you think I have become weak after being attacked with bullets and knives? Even now I have a lot of courage. I still have five minutes left. I will speak for five minutes!”