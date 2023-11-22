Akbar Owaisi intimidates cop, BJP threatens him with 'bulldozer reaction’

Reacting to the provocative remarks made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi during his speech in Chandrayangutta, his constituency, on Tuesday, November 21, the BJP threatened him with “bulldozer reaction.”
On Tuesday, when Akbaruddin Owaisi was addressing a crowd as part of his election campaign, the police attempted to interrupt the event, citing that the meeting had exceeded the 10 pm restriction imposed by the Election Commission of India. Akrbaruddin who was miffed by the police action, threatened the police inspector and forced him out of the dais.
“Inspector saab, I have a watch. You leave… please leave,” the Chandrayangutta MLA said and made him leave the stage. “Do you think I have become weak after being attacked with bullets and knives? Even now I have a lot of courage. I still have five minutes left. I will speak for five minutes!”
“No person has been born who can stop me. A mere signal is enough to make people run,” Akbaruddin said threatening the police inspector, amid loud cheers from the crowd.
In response to the actions by the AIMIM MLA, the BJP sharing a video from the incident, commented on X (formerly Twitter), “For decades, with support of Congress & BRS, AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise which has kept the old city deprived & crime ridden. It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess. In the BJP govt, for this action of Akbaruddin, there will be a bulldozer reaction.”
Bulldozer action refers to the vindictive measures, often taken by BJP-ruled state governments against Muslims, by demolishing homes under the garb of clearing illegal encroachments.
This method of delivering ‘instant justice’, which began in Uttar Pradesh, has been emulated in states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Even Delhi’s civic body has used bulldozers for forceful evictions in the name of anti-encroachment drives.
