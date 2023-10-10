Telangana needs double-engine sarkar with Modi above and below, says Amit Shah

Appealing to the Telangana voters to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state Assembly elections, Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, October 10, said that Telangana needs a ‘double-engine sarkar,’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi wielding power “both above and below” (in the Union government and state government). The BJP regularly uses the metaphor of ‘double-engine sarkar’ or ‘two-engine government’ to suggest that there are benefits to having a BJP government in the state and at the Union government simultaneously – a concept often criticised for undermining federalism and also for being ineffective, as in the case of the Manipur crisis.

“Telangana needs a double-engine government, which would mean ‘neeche bhi Modi, upar bhi Modi’,” said Amit Shah at the Jana Garjana Sabha in Adilabad. Invoking revered tribal leader Komaram Bheem, who hailed from the Gond community in Adilabad, a district dominated by Adivasis, Amit Shah said that he fought the oppression of both the British and Nizam rule. If BJP is voted into power, September 17 will be celebrated as Hyderabad Liberation Day in every district of Telangana, he said.

On September 17, 1948, the Indian Union led by then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel annexed Hyderabad state through police action (dubbed 'Operation Polo’) and wrested power from Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of the princely state. The BJP is accused of trying to advance a communal narrative by demanding that it must be celebrated as ‘Liberation Day’. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS), however, recognises it as ‘Telangana National Integration Day’, rejecting the BJP’s demand as ‘divisive’. Thousands of Muslims were killed in ‘Operation Polo’, and the previous governments in united Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had avoided official celebrations around it fearing communal violence.