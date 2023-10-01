PM Modi announces Turmeric Board in Telangana, pledges Rs 900 Cr for Tribal University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 1, during his visit to Mahabubnagar, Telangana, dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects worth Rs 13,500 Cr. In his brief address at the public gathering in Palamuru, Modi laid emphasis on development and promised that the Union government will establish a Central Tribal University and National Turmeric Board in Telangana.

Prime Minister Modi also laid foundation stones for numerous projects, including those related to roads, oil, natural gas, and education on Sunday. “The Government of India is going to establish a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district. This university will be named after the revered tribal goddesses Sammakka-Sarakka. About Rs 900 crore will be spent on Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University,” Modi said. The establishment of the university was a promise made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act during bifurcation of the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, had won the 2019 elections defeating Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha with the promise to create a Turmeric Board for farmers. The election also witnessed 180 farmers entering the fray in a protest against the KCR government.

Prime Minister Modi assured that the National Turmeric Board will be established in Telangana. "The Union Government has decided to create a Turmeric Board recognising the need, possibility and opportunity for growth of farmers," he said. With this initiative, the supply chain will be improved and farmers will receive infrastructure support, said the Prime Minister.

In March, this year, Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, while responding to questions from BRS MPs in the Lok Sabha, regarding the establishment of the Turmeric Board, had said that no such proposal was being considered.

PM Modi during his visit also laid the foundation stone for key road projects that are part of Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include two sections of NH-163G developed at a cost of about Rs 6,400 crore. These are four lane access-controlled greenfield highways from Warangal to Khammam and from Khammam to Vijayawada. He also laid the foundation stone for 425 km long ‘Multi-Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation a 59 km long four-lane road project between Suryapet and Khammam, a new 37 km Jaklair - Krishna railway line and Hassan-Cherlapally LPG pipeline project.

He flagged off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) - Raichur - Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service virtually. Five new buildings of Hyderabad University were also virtually inaugurated by the PM.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao however kept away from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's functions in Telangana. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, received the PM at the airport and took part in the official events representing the state. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar were also present.