Telangana: Nalgonda SP denies custodial torture allegations of tribal man

Sharath Chandra Pawar, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police, has denied the allegations against the police after the Telangana Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes registered a formal complaint over the custodial torture of a 22-year-old tribal man, Dhanavath Sai Siddu.

Siddu was one among the many who joined in protest, held in the first two weeks of September, against urea shortage in Telangana which has adversely affected farmers in the state.

On Tuesday, September 23, a video of Siddu, in which he accused the police of physically torturing him and abusing him with casteist slurs, went viral.

Following this, his wife, Dhanavath Bhumika, filed a formal complaint with the Telangana Commission for Scheduled Castes and Tribes on Wednesday, 24 September, seeking action against Sub-Inspector Srikanth Reddy, Constable Kotaiah, and others who allegedly assaulted her husband.