Telangana man injects woman with his HIV-positive blood after she calls off marriage

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A man in Telangana allegedly injected his own HIV-positive blood into his relative, after her family cancelled their marriage plans on learning of his medical condition. Police said that Manohar (24) procured a syringe, filled it with his own blood, went to the woman’s house on March 11 and injected his blood into her forearm.

Manohar believed that if she too was infected with HIV, her parents would have no alternative and would allow them to marry, according to the police.

The incident happened in the Pocharam IT Corridor police station limits, where Manohar and the woman are residents of the Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Colony in Annojiguda. Manohar had been working as a transport supervisor with an IT company, the police said.

Medipally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mohan Kumar told the media that Manohar’s father and mother both had HIV. Manohar’s father had died of AIDS around 19 years ago, he said.

Manohar and the woman’s families had planned to get them married. Since both his parents had HIV, the woman’s family asked him to get tested. “Manohar tested HIV positive, and the woman was HIV negative,” the ACP said.

“Her parents then refused to let them marry. Manohar thought if she got infected with HIV too, they would let them marry as they would be left with no alternative,” the ACP said.

The woman reportedly hesitated to tell her family about the incident right away. But as she developed a fever the next day, she was taken to the hospital where a doctor asked her about the clot on her forearm, and she revealed that Manohar had allegedly forcefully injected her with his blood.

Pocharam IT Corridor Inspector of Police B Raju told the Times of India that the woman has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for medical evaluation, where doctors said it could take up to three months for the infection to show up.

Manohar has been charged with attempted murder. He was arrested on March 13 and sent to judicial custody.