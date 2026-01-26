AP nurse arrested for injecting ex-boyfriend’s wife with HIV-positive blood

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A woman in Andhra Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly injecting her former partner’s wife with blood drawn from an HIV-positive person. The accused, Beechupally Boya Vasundhara, is an MSc Nursing graduate who reportedly bore a grudge against Dr Sravani after her childhood friend and former boyfriend, Dr Karun Kumar, married her, police said. Police said Vasundhara carried out the attack out of jealousy after her former boyfriend married Dr Sravani, and with the intent to harm and separate the couple.

The incident took place on January 9 in Kurnool town. Sravani (32), who works at the government-run Kurnool Medical College, was riding her scooty home when four people on two two-wheelers deliberately rammed into her. After she fell, they pretended to help her find an auto. During this time, two of them allegedly injected her with an unknown substance, Karun Kumar said in a complaint filed with Kurnool III Town police on January 10.

The accused were later identified as Vasundhara, her friend Jyothi, and Jyothi’s son and daughter, Jaswanth and Sruthi. All four have been arrested. Police later confirmed that the injection contained blood from an HIV-positive person. Sravani also sustained rib fractures in the crash.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) J Babu Prasad told the media on January 25 that Vasundhara had obtained the blood sample of an HIV-positive patient from the Government General Hospital through her acquaintances. However, it remains unclear whether the virus in the sample was still viable and transmissible at the time of injection.

According to police, Vasundhara and Karun Kumar were childhood friends and school classmates who later entered into a relationship. “After their breakup, Karun Kumar married Sravani. Vasundhara could not accept this and harboured jealousy towards Sravani. She wanted to separate the couple,” the DSP said.

Police said that they have initiated an inquiry to identify those who helped Vasundhara procure the blood sample from the hospital.