Telangana: KCR submits resignation letter to Governor through his OSD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) submitted his resignation to the state’s Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan through his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on Sunday, December 3. This comes hours after the Congress party took a decisive lead in the state’s Assembly elections which were held on November 30.

The Congress has won 32 seats and is leading in 32 seats. BRS has won 15 seats and is leading in 24 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four seats and is leading in four and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has won two seats and is leading in five. The CPI party is leading in one seat.

KCR is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies. He is leading in Gajwel followed by BJP’s Eatala Rajender and Congress’s Thoomkunta Narsa Reddy. Meanwhile, he contested against Congress state president Revanth Reddy and Venkat Rama Reddy from the BJP in Kamareddy. As of 5:40 pm, Venkat Rama Reddy was leading in Kamareddy followed by KCR and Revanth Reddy. KCR served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana after the state was formed in 2014. He came to power again in 2018.