Telangana govt to launch Indiramma housing scheme on March 11

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narendra Reddy had held a review meeting with the Chief Minister to prepare guidelines for the implementation of the housing scheme. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, R&B Secretary Srinivasa Raju and other officials also took part. A tentative decision was taken to grant 3,500 houses to each constituency at the meeting.

Revanth Reddy said that priority should be given to all the eligible people who submitted applications in the Praja Palana portal. He cautioned officials not to repeat the mistakes allegedly made during the tenure of the previous government in the construction of double bedroom houses and to ensure that only real beneficiaries are benefited. The chief minister instructed the officials to prepare the rules and guidelines for the release of funds in a phased manner.

Revanth Reddy said that strict guidelines should be made to prevent the misuse of the funds to be received by the beneficiaries. He suggested that different types of house models and designs be made available for those who are building a house in their own plot, and told officials to hand over the responsibilities of monitoring house construction to the engineering wings in the various departments under the supervision of the District Collectors.