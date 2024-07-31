Telangana: Former SC judge Madan Lokur to probe power purchase deals under BRS

The Telangana government has appointed Andhra Pradesh High Court’s former Chief Justice Madan B Lokur as the head of the judicial commission investigating power purchase irregularities under the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) tenure. The move comes after L Narasimha Reddy, a retired judge who was heading the Commission, stepped down on July 16 after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over some of the press statements made by him even before he began the probe.

Justice Reddy was heading a one-man commission of inquiry constituted by the Congress-led Telangana government to probe irregularities that took place between 2014 and 2023, the nine years when Bharat Rashtra Samithi was in power with K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as the Chief Minister. The Commission was appointed in March 2024 to probe alleged irregularities in the 1,000 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Limited and in the execution of 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).