After SC rap, Justice Narasimha Reddy resigns from commission probing KCR

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, a retired judge, who was heading the commission probing alleged irregularities in power purchase deals by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), stepped down on Tuesday, July 16. The former judge’s resignation came soon after the apex court expressed displeasure over some of the press statements made by Justice Reddy even before he began the probe.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while commenting on the press conference by Justice Reddy said it would have been fine if it was just to indicate the modalities followed, like issuing notices and that it is “little untoward for a person who is a judge.” “Had he not made certain observations on the merits of the issue we would have left it at that. The problem is that there appear observations on the merits. Let us also face it, it doesn't bind anybody but the inquiry report affects the reputation of a person," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.