After SC rap, Justice Narasimha Reddy resigns from commission probing KCR

Justice L Narasimha Reddy, a retired judge, who was heading the commission probing alleged irregularities in power purchase deals by former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), stepped down on Tuesday, July 16. The former judge’s resignation came soon after the apex court expressed displeasure over some of the press statements made by Justice Reddy even before he began the probe.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while commenting on the press conference by Justice Reddy said it would have been fine if it was just to indicate the modalities followed, like issuing notices and that it is “little untoward for a person who is a judge.” “Had he not made certain observations on the merits of the issue we would have left it at that. The problem is that there appear observations on the merits. Let us also face it, it doesn't bind anybody but the inquiry report affects the reputation of a person," Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.
"We are giving you (state government) the opportunity to replace the judge in the commission of inquiry, appoint some other judge. Because there has to be an impression you know... justice must be seen to be done. He is the Commissioner of Inquiry, he has expressed his view on merit (in the press conference)," he added.
Justice Reddy was heading a one-man commission of inquiry constituted by the Congress-led Telangana government to probe irregularities which took place between 2014 and 2023, the nine years when Bharat Rashtra Samithi was in power. The Commission was appointed in March 2024 to probe alleged irregularities in the 1,000 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Ltd and in the execution of 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).
The former judge held a press conference over a month ago on June 12 and suggested that irregularities had already been committed and that his responsibility was solely to calculate the loss to the state exchequer.
Following the press conference, KCR in a 12 page letter to the former judge said, “There appears to be no impartiality in your investigation. Therefore, it is clear that whatever I say in front of you will be of no use. Considering all of the above, I humbly request you to voluntarily step down from the Commission.”
After Justice Reddy stated that he was planning to step down, the Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra disposed of the petition filed by KCR. The Supreme Court was hearing the petition after the Telangana High Court dismissed KCR’s petition on July 2.