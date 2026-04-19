Telangana caste survey: Reddys own 13.5% of state’s land, form just 4.8% population

The Telangana caste survey has found that Velamas, Reddys, and Kammas are the most prosperous communities in terms of land and asset ownership. Among the least prosperous are several Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) groups, including BC-C SC Christians (Backward Class–Category C, which includes Dalit Christians), as well as OC (Open Category, or General Category) Muslims.

Reddys, who make up just 4.8% of the state’s population, own 13.5% of its land, according to the Telangana Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey 2024. The findings of an independent expert working group that analysed the survey were made public on Wednesday, April 15.

The working group developed a “land and assets backwardness index” that considers not just land ownership, but also factors such as landholding size, land quality and productivity, and ownership of movable assets like appliances and vehicles, which are markers of living standards and purchasing power.

While the survey identified 242 castes in Telangana, 56 of them account for 90% of the population. Ranking these 56 castes on the index, the top 10 most prosperous communities were, in order: Velama, Reddy, Kamma, Komati, Kapu, Jains, Veerashaiva (BC), Munnurukapu (BC), Iyengars/Iyers, and Aryakshatriya (BC).

According to the report, the Velamas, Reddys, Kammas, Komatis, Kapus, and Jains “traditionally have strong agrarian and trading backgrounds, ensuring substantial land and asset ownership.” In contrast, SC and ST communities with a high proportion of people engaged in agricultural labour tend to have significantly lower levels of land ownership.

Some BC groups, such as Veerashaivas and Munnurukapu, were found to be less backward than certain General Castes like Iyengars, Rajus, and Brahmins.

At the other end of the index, the most backward group was identified as Shaik Muslims (BC), followed by Dalit Christians classified under BC-C, Beda (SC), Mahar (SC), and OC Muslims, among others, including several BC communities such as Qureshi, Dhobi, Chippolu, Pitchiguntla, Goldsmith, Arekatika, Dudekula, Uppara, Jangam, Mali, and Odde, as well as Madiga (SC).

The working group noted that their backwardness in land and asset ownership reflects “both historical exclusion and economic marginalisation.”

Notably, OC Muslims, while not among the most backward overall in the state, still show significant asset deprivation despite being classified in the general category.