SCs, STs three times more backward than general castes: Telangana survey findings

The Telangana government has made public the detailed findings of the caste survey it carried out in 2024. The Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey’s findings reveal that Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are three times more backward than General Castes or Open Category castes in the state. Backward Classes were found to be 2.7 times more backward than the General Castes.

The survey found that only 6.27 lakh households (5.6%) reported that a family member had opted for an inter-caste marriage. An overwhelming 95% of families in Telangana continue to marry within their castes/communities, the survey found.

Of the 3.55 crore people surveyed, nearly 3% of them (12 lakh people) did not disclose their caste, choosing the ‘No Caste’ option. This group was found to be among the least backward groups of Telangana, ahead in most parameters.

Among the most prosperous castes are Reddy, Karanam, Komati, Patnayaks, Varma, OC Christians, Brahmins, Iyengars/Iyers, Kamma, Velama, Raju, Jains and Kapu.

The most backward castes were sub-castes of SCs, STs, or BC Muslims.

Measuring backwardness

Backwardness of each community was measured through a Composite Backwardness Index (CBI), a concept introduced by a nine-member Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG) asked to verify, analyse, interpret and present the findings of the SEEEPC.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy, the group included political theorist Kancha Ilaiah, academic and Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty, economist and academic Sukhadeo Thorat, former Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shantha Sinha, history professor Bhangya Bhukya, environmentalist Purushotham Reddy, economics professor Himanshu, activist Nikhil Dey. Prominent economists Jean Drèze, Thomas Piketty, and Julia Cagé were special invitees to the working group.

The survey covered 97% of the state’s population, according to the government. The working group ranked each of the total 242 castes in the state based on this index and found that the SC Dakkal community was the most backward, with a CBI score of 116. Kapus were found to be the least backward caste in the state, with a CBI score of 12.

The CBI is based on 42 indicators around education, occupation, income, assets, living conditions, debt, and signs of gender and caste bias, such as child marriage of girls, sex ratio, and inter-caste marriages. These were based on self-reported responses.

The results were “remarkably consistent with sociologically, anthropologically and historically accepted wisdom of the role of caste and inequity in Telangana society,” the working group’s report said, adding that the “CBI is a numerical validation of a sociological belief.”

The CBI scores range from 0 to 126, with a higher score indicating more backwardness.

The average CBI score for Telangana came out to 81.

Of the total 242 castes, 135 communities comprising 67% of the state’s population had a score higher than 81, which means they were more backward than the average person in the state.

Of these 135 castes with a below average score, 69 are BCs, 41 are SCs and 25 are STs. All the 18 castes under the General Caste category had a score lower than 81, which means they were all less backward than the average person.

Among the population, 99% of STs, 97% of SCs and 71% of BCs are more backward than the state average.

The 'No Caste' group of 12 lakh people had a CBI score of 48.

However, the working group notes that the CBI doesn’t measure the representation of each caste in positions of power, business, jobs, and different walks of society. “This is an important factor that must be overlaid with this report for any comprehensive analysis of caste disparities and backwardness and to prescribe targeted policy actions as remedial measures,” it said.