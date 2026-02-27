Telangana: 45 IAS officers transferred, no posting for Formula E accused Arvind Kumar

The ACB had submitted its prosecution report to the State government in September 2025, naming Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister KT Rama Rao as the prime accused. It also sought permission to prosecute the then Special Chief Secretary in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Arvind Kumar and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer BLN Reddy.

M Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretary, Labour, Employment Training and Factories Department is placed inFull Additional Charge (FAC) of the post of Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management).

Sabyasachi Ghosh, an IAS officer of 1994, Special Chief Secretary, Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit is re-designated as Special Chief Secretary, Implementation of Flagship Welfare and Developmental Schemes Unit and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Rahul Bojja, Principal Secretary to Government, Irrigation and Command Area Development Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government (Political), General Administration Department, relieving E Sridhar, who was holding Full Additional Charge (FAC).

Rahul Bojja is also placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Backward Classes Welfare Department vice Sridhar.

E Sridhar is posted as Secretary to Government, Irrigation and CAD Department vice Rahul Bojja.

Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE and C) Department is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Rural Water Supply & Rural Sanitation and Drinking Water Department vice N Sridhar.

N Sridhar is posted as Principal Secretary, ITE and C Department and Industries and Commerce Department.

N Sridhar, shall continue to hold the FAC post of Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology.

Dr Gaurav Uppal, Secretary, Coordination (GoI Projects and CSS) in Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi is transferred and posted as Secretary, Finance and Planning Department and EO Director General, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC) duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania, from FAC of the post of Principal Secretary, planning & EO DG, TGRAC.

Dr Gaurav Uppal is also placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) vice G Phaneendra Reddy.

MD Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) is transferred and posted as Chairman and Managing Director, 3rd DISCOM (New).