Suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar not reinstated, Ravi Gupta to remain in-charge

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, who was earlier suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 3 for meeting now Chief Minister Revanth Reddy while the counting of votes was still in progress, has not been reinstated to the top post. This is despite the new Congress government carrying out a major reshuffle of IPS officers on Tuesday, December 19. The former DGP, who visited Revanth Reddy’s home at around 12.30 pm on the day of the counting, was suspended for breaking the model code of conduct. However, the ECI revoked his suspension last week and he has now been appointed as the Chairman, Road Safety Authority. He will also hold full additional charge of Commissioner, Printing & Stationery.
Meanwhile, Ravi Gupta, who was appointed as the DGP in place of Anjani Kumar, will continue to hold full additional charge of the top post, even while he has been transferred and posted as Director General of Police (Coordination).
In Tuesday’s reshuffle, a total of 20 IPS officers were transferred.
CV Anand, who was removed as Hyderabad Police Commissioner by the Election Commission after announcement of poll schedule in October, has been posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau.
Rajiv Ratan, Managing Director, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation Ltd, is transferred and posted as Director General Vigilance & Enforcement.
Abhilasha Bisht, Additional DGP, Welfare & Sports and HFAC and Home Guards & I/c coordination is transferred and posted as Director, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy.
Soumya Mishra, ADGP, Personnel, is transferred and posted as Director General, Prisons & Correctional Services.
Shikha Goel, ADGP, Women Safety, is transferred and posted as Additional DGP, CID. She will also hold full additional charge of Director, Cybersecurity Bureau, and Technical services.
Mahesh M Bhaqwat, Additional DG, CID, Telangana, is posted as Additional DGP, Railways & Road Safety.