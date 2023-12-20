Suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar not reinstated, Ravi Gupta to remain in-charge

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, who was earlier suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on December 3 for meeting now Chief Minister Revanth Reddy while the counting of votes was still in progress, has not been reinstated to the top post. This is despite the new Congress government carrying out a major reshuffle of IPS officers on Tuesday, December 19. The former DGP, who visited Revanth Reddy’s home at around 12.30 pm on the day of the counting, was suspended for breaking the model code of conduct. However, the ECI revoked his suspension last week and he has now been appointed as the Chairman, Road Safety Authority. He will also hold full additional charge of Commissioner, Printing & Stationery.

Meanwhile, Ravi Gupta, who was appointed as the DGP in place of Anjani Kumar, will continue to hold full additional charge of the top post, even while he has been transferred and posted as Director General of Police (Coordination).

In Tuesday’s reshuffle, a total of 20 IPS officers were transferred.