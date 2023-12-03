Telangana DGP suspended by ECI for meeting Revanth Reddy

The Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana Anjani Kumar must have thought it was the best decision to go meet his future boss even as the counting was on in Telangana. But the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended the topmost police officer in the state for paying a visit to the house of Congress President Revanth Reddy around 12.30 pm on Sunday, December 3, and breaking the model code of conduct.

With Revanth Reddy said to win the elections, Anjani Kumar and two other top police officers dashed to his office. Former Rachakonda Commissioner of Police and current Additional GD CID Mahesh Bhagwat and the state’s ADG (P&L) of DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain were among the IPS officers who met Revanth Reddy at his place of residence.

Both Mahesh Bhagwat and Sanjay Kumar Jain have been reportedly issued a notice by the ECI, which seeks their explanation for meeting a contesting candidate while counting was on-going. Their response is expected to be submitted to the ECI by 8pm on Sunday.