Student sexually assaulted in Hyderabad's EFLU, campus erupts in anger at official apathy

A woman studying at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted by two unknown persons at 10 pm on Wednesday, October 18. When news of the assault spread across the campus, students started protesting and demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellor Suresh Kumar and Proctor T Samson, leading to an eventual clampdown by the Osmania University police on students late into the night on Thursday, October 19.

According to the survivor’s testimony, “She was walking at around 10 pm when she was attacked near the professor’s quarters on the campus. The attackers are alleged to have said, “We saw you today. This should not happen,” referring to a literary discussion on Palestine that evening. “She wasn’t planning on being part of the discussion. The New Administration Building (NBA) was blocked and students were unable to exit the building. She and I were just trying to help our friends exit before an altercation with the security started,” said a friend of the protestor. It is important to note that the discussion, organised by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) was cancelled and never took place.

The survivor noted that she was pulled towards an isolated area near the Old Health Centre on campus. “They sexually assaulted me, they physically assaulted me. While all this was happening, I tried calling my friend but they pushed my phone away. I heard some footsteps and at that time, they let go of me and ran away,” she stated. The survivor also recalled that one of her attackers was a tall and muscular man while the other was of medium height and both were wearing dark hoodies.

The survivor was found at 10:27 pm by one male and one female student near the now dormant Old Health Centre. By 11:30 pm, friends of the survivor were informed following which they approached the Health Centre, and found that the survivor was nursing two bumps on her forehead.

“Despite the presence of around 130 security guards and over 50 CCTV cameras on the campus, the assault took place,” remarked a student.

The sexual assault took place a couple of days after EFLU students headed by the Coordination Committee sat on an all-night protest demanding the reconstitution of SPARSH, EFLU’s committee to deal with cases of sexual harassment.