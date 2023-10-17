EFLU students in Hyderabad protest all night demanding a sexual harassment committee

Around 300 students of the English and Foreign Languages University’s (EFLU) held an all-night protest on October 16 at the main gate of the campus in Hyderabad demanding the reconstitution of SPARSH, EFLU’s committee to deal with issues of sexual harassment.

The protest was triggered by a series of meetings held by the EFLU Student’s Collective and its Coordination Committee. “We will not budge until our demands are met. We are protesting in shifts till SPARSH (Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment Committee) is constituted and are boycotting classes as well,” said a member of the Student Collective. The Collective comprises students across left and Ambedkarite parties which include the Fraternity Movement and the Students Federation of India (SFI) as well as students who are not a part of any political formation. Students of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Democratic Students Association (DSA) also took part in the prot

Students allege that since June, SPARSH has been defunct with each professor claiming they are not in charge of it. SPARSH was constituted under an EFLU ordinance and is based on the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment Act 2013. While several students were informed by the administration that Revathi Srinivas, a professor in the Department of Materials Development was the SPARSH chairperson, the professor is alleged to have denied this claim. Further, other professors who are supposed to be part of SPARSH have also denied the same, leaving students confused about who is incharge.

“Even the student representatives weren’t elected. They were just one day called and nominated to SPARSH and have been inaccessible since,” remarks a student involved with the Coordination Committee.