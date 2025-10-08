Scuffle at EFLU pro-Palestine protest after ABVP raises pro-Zionist slogans

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A scuffle broke out at a pro-Palestine solidarity protest organised by the English and Foreign Languages University’s (EFLU) Student Union (SU) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 7, after members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) raised pro-Zionist slogans and addressed the pro-Palestinian protestors as “desh ke gaddar” (traitors of India). The incident resulted in a 22-year-old former EFLU student being detained by Osmania University police officials.

The EFLU Students' Union comprising of student parties like the Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students Union of India (NSUI), Fraternity Movement and Telugu Students’ Federation (TSF) had organised the protest in solidarity with the global movement slamming the nation-state of Israel for its atrocities against Palestine and demanding a ‘free Palestine.”

During the latter half of the protest organised in EFLU premises, ABVP cadres raised pro-Zionist slogans calling for the pro-Palestinians to be shot at. A statement of condemnation issued by the Students Union also noted that ABVP was “tearing the posters of support towards Palestine, right after the peaceful Palestine solidarity gathering was dispersed.”